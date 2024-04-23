Mukhtar Ansari’ s death row : No poison found in Viscera report, sources

Death of Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari during judicial custody in Banda jail on March 28 and the allegations of his family that he was poisoned, seems to have gone on the back burner.

The viscera report is complete and has been submitted to the judicial investigation team.

According to sources here on Tuesday, poison has not been confirmed in the report. However, no official of the investigation team is ready to say anything in the matter.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was in the jail, died during treatment in the medical college late on the night of March 28 due to massive heart attack.

Mukhtar’s family had alleged that he was being poisoned in the jail. The UP government had set up a judicial probe to look into these allegations.

Although the postmortem report has confirmed the death of Mukhtar Ansari due to heart attack, still the viscera was sent to Lucknow for examination. After the viscera report, it has become almost clear that Mukhtar Ansari died due to heart attack.

About 10 days ago, the judicial probe team visited the Medical College in the case. The team had also sought the bed head ticket (BHT) report of the mafia’s treatment from the college management, but 10 to 12 doctors who treated him are yet to be interrogated. Medical college officials say that the judicial team can take statements from the treating doctors whenever they want.

The investigation team had also interrogated the jail staff and officials.