Speaking on the police-lawyer standoff, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that it is ‘unfortunate’ and sought immediate solution to it.

He said that the issue of police and lawyers should have been handled appropriately and on time to ensure that there was no conflict and violence.

“The entire situation is unfortunate. On one side, there are lawyers who provide justice to people and on the other side, there is the police who provide security to the common man. They are the people on whom the common man has the confidence. Any clash between them should have been avoided and should have been handled appropriately. We want an immediate solution to the standoff and there should be no violence,” Sisodia said.

Earlier on Tuesday, hundreds of Delhi Police Personnel gathered outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) at ITO to protest against the repeated incident of violence against them by lawyers.

A parking row between police personnel and lawyers on Saturday had escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the incident. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence by a team comprising a retired judge, Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance.

On the Delhi High Court’s order, Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh was removed on Monday and Special Commissioner RS Krishnaiya was given the additional charge.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the incident where a tussle broke out between the police and the lawyers at Tis Hazari Court.