Will come out of jail soon: Sisodia pens letter from Tihar

AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is presently behind the bars in the Delhi liquor policy case, has penned a letter for people of his constituency Patparganj, expressing hope that he will come out of jail soon.

The letter surfaced on Friday, a day ahead of the hearing of his bail plea. He said the British had also sent people to jail in false cases, and that Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela were his inspiration. He also went on to equate the Narendra Modi-led central dispensation with the British Raj.

Sisodia’s handwritten letter in Hindi, dated March 15, a day before the general election schedule was announced, also stated that he was receiving letters on a regular basis from across the country.

He also said “long live the education revolution”, and added that he misses meeting the people of his constituency.

“To be a developed nation, it is important to have good schools and good education, and I am happy that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, there was an education revolution in Delhi. Now it gives relief upon reading news about the education revolution in Punjab,” the former deputy chief minister wrote in the letter.

It has been over a year since Sisodia was arrested in connection with the (now-scrapped) Delhi excise policy.