“See you soon outside…”: Day before bail hearing, Manish Sisodia pens letter from Tihar Jail

A day before his bail hearing comes up in a Delhi court, jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia penned a letter addressed to the people of Delhi thanking those in his assembly constituency of Patparganj for taking care of his ailing wife.

His second letter from Tihar Jail penned in Hindi surfaced on Friday, in which he compared his imprisonment with those who were put behind bars by the British during the freedom movement.

“See you soon outside. Long live the education revolution, love you all. In the last one year, I miss everyone. I remembered everyone in the last one year. Everyone worked together with honesty. Just like everyone fought at the time of independence, similarly, we are fighting for good education and schools. The dream of independence had come true even after British dictatorship. Similarly, one day every child will get proper and good education…,” Sisodia said in his letter dated March 15, to people from his Patparganj assembly constituency.

Advertisement

Comparing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre with the British Raj, Sisodia said that he was inspired by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

“The British were also very proud of their power, the British also used to put people in jail on false charges. The British kept Gandhi in jail for many years. Nelson Mandela was also jailed. These people are my inspiration and you all are my strength,” Sisodia wrote.

Sisodia stressed on the importance of having good education and schools to be a developed country.

“To be a developed country, it is necessary to have good education and schools. I am happy that education revolution took place in Delhi under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, reading the news of education revolution in Punjab gives me relief,” Sisodia said.

Thanking people for taking care of his wife, Sisodia shared that she gets emotional while narrating about them.

“My love for you has increased after being in jail. You took great care of my wife. Seema gets emotional while talking about all of you. All of you should take care of yourselves…,” he wrote.

Sisodia is being probed by the Directorate of Enforcement and the Central Bureau of Investigation for his alleged involvement in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister was arrested by the CBI on February 26 last year and will be produced for bail hearing tomorrow.