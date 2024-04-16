Kejriwal, Sisodia, Satyendar Jain among star campaigners announced by AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat which includes Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in jail, and his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

The list of campaigners also has names of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former Health minister Satyendar Jain.

Notably, Sisodia (for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy) and Jain (in a money-laundering case) are in jail.

The list also includes the names of senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Atishi and Pankaj Gupta.

Names of Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, Gopal Italia and Isudan Gadhvi also appear in the list.

The AAP, part of the INDIA bloc, announced seat-sharing with Congress in several states including Gujarat for the general elections.

As per the agreement, the AAP would contest in two out of the 26 LS seats. The two parliamentary constituencies are Bharuch and Bhavanagar.

In Delhi of the seven parliamentary seats, AAP would contest in four seats.

The general elections 2024 will be held in seven phases between 19th April and 1stt June. The results will be declared on 4th June.