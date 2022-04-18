Manipur CM to meet PM today

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday 18. The agenda of the meeting is not known yet, it is expected that Manipur CM Biren Singh will apprise PM Narendra Modi of the key initiatives that are likely to be taken by the new state government in Manipur in the future.

The BJP formed the new government in Manipur by securing an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recently held Assembly elections. CM Biren Singh had announced that the new government would work towards making the state corruption-free He also said that the new Manipur government will work to bring peace and development to the state by collaborating with the central government.