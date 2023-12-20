Manipur CM, Chief Justice Mridul unveil new building at Thoubal court complex

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Chief Justice of Manipur High Court Siddarth Mridul on Wednesday unveiled the G+3 Annexe Building at Thoubal court complex in Khangabok, 30 km away from Imphal.

This addition, costing Rs 8.8 crore, is poised to improve the working environment for judges, staff and litigants.

The inauguration aligns with the government’s broader initiative to establish a modern court, infrastructure across Tamenglong, Kakching, and Senapati, enhancing access to justice throughout Manipur.

Expressing optimism, Chief Minister Singh tweeted, “The annexe’s expanded space and contemporary amenities will undoubtedly amplify the court’s efficiency, promoting an environment conducive to dispensing justice and serving the community.”

Justice Mridul, who assumed the position of the seventh Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court earlier in the year, has previously served as a judge at the Delhi High Court for over 15 years.

His appointment to this role came following a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium on July 5. Born on November 22, 1962 to the late Justice Pushp Raj Mridul, a respected senior advocate and former judge of the Bombay High Court, Justice Mridul has made notable contributions through landmark judicial decisions.

One such significant ruling occurred in December 2021 when Justice Mridul presided over a bench that streamlined the functioning of the juvenile justice delivery system.

The bench issued crucial directives, including quarterly reviews of the Individual Care Plan (ICP) and Rehabilitation Card of children in conflict with the law by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Additionally, in June 2021, a bench led by Justice Mridul made a noteworthy observation, labeling the definition of ‘terrorist act’ in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as “broad and somewhat ambiguous.”