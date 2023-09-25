Manipur CM Pushes For 70-km long India-Myanmar Border Fencing

N Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur, met with BRO representatives and proposed to start building 70 km additional of fencing along the border between India and Myanmar. In light of the ethnic strife in Manipur, this will stop illegal immigration.

Assam Rifles issued a warning about phony Army trucks traveling through the northeastern state. The Assam Rifles reported it to the police as an attempt to damage their reputation.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on X, previously Twitter, that a plan to increase the fencing along the India-Myanmar border by 70 km was addressed at a meeting amid protests over illegal immigrants entering Manipur from neighboring Myanmar.

Advertisement

One day after requesting that the government cease the “free movement regime” along the India-Myanmar border, Singh met with the Chief Secretary, members of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), state police, and representatives from the Home Department.

People who live near to the border between India and Myanmar are permitted to cross 16 km without a passport under the “free movement regime.” The Chief Minister told reporters in Imphal, the state capital, on Saturday that since security officers are stationed at least 14 to 15 kilometers within Indian territory, illegal immigrants may attempt to elude them.

“Held a meeting with the officials of BRO and deliberated the plan to begin construction of an additional 70 km of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border. I was joined by Chief Secretary, DGP and officials from the Home Department,” Singh said in the post.

Less than 10% of Eastern Manipur’s international border with Myanmar is walled, leaving the area vulnerable to drug smuggling. The region’s five districts share a 400-km border with Myanmar. The border between India and Myanmar stretches 1,600 km in total.

Strategic experts advise fencing key areas of the international border from where the largest illegal immigrant infiltration occurs if fencing the entire border is not feasible owing to topographical and financial considerations.