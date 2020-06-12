Manabadi AP Inter Result 2020 for 1st, 2nd Year has been released on the official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in. At the time of reporting the AP result websites were not responsive and candidates are facing difficulties in checking their results online.

As per the latest report, a total of 5,07,302 candidates the examination hall for AP Inter 1st year, and 3,00,560 successfully passed the examination i.e. a total passing percentage is 59. 63 percent of candidates who appeared for AP Inter 2nd year have passed the examination.

Passing percent of top districts:

Krishna: 70 percent

Guntur: 65 percent

Steps to check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020?

Candidate should follow the steps to easily check their AP results 2020 online:

– Log on to the official website i.e. bieap.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in or tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

– Click on the result tab “AP Inter Results 2020”

– A new window will open and candidate need to fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, date of birth and other

– Submit all the required details online and the score card will be available on the screen

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of exam results for record.