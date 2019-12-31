Bangladesh Education Board has declared the Primary Education Completion – PEC result 2019 on the BD Board result official website i.e. result.dpe.gov.bd.

As per the reports, around 3.26 lakh candidates have scored GPA-5 and 11,877 students have secured GPA-5 in Ebtedayee.

BD board results 2019 were declared today at 1.00 pm and the State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain shared the BD board results 2019 to PM Sheikh Hasina at the official residence, Dhaka.

In 2019, PEC recorded a passing percentage at 95.5 percent which is lower by 2.09 percent in comparison to 2018.

Candidates who had not yet check the PEC result 2019 may log on to the official website i.e. result.dpe.gov.bd.

Steps to check PEC results 2019:

1) Log on to the official website result.dpe.gov.bd

2) Click on the result tab

3) Enter the required information including roll number, registration number and other asked information

4) Submit the details online and PEC results 2019 will be available on the screen.

Due to the huge load on the website some of the candidates may face technical issue in reached the BD PEC result 2019 webpage. In such case candidates are advised to stay calm and try to refresh the website in a short interval of time. This was noticed at the time of publishing this article.

