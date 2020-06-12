Manabadi AP Inter Result 2020 for 1st, 2nd Year has been released on the official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates can now check their results by visiting the official website and following the instructions.

BIEAP successfully conducted the examination across the state in the month of March and earlier, exam results were expected to be declared in the month of April but with the increase in Coronavirus cases, it got delayed.

About 10 lakh students entered the examination hall for Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations in Andhra Pradesh.

Due to the huge traffic on the website some of the candidates may face technical issues in reaching the result page in such case candidates are advised to stay calm and try to refresh the result page in a short interval of time. Along with this candidates may also try to reach the other result sites. At the time of publishing this report, the websites were not responsive.

How to check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020?

Candidate needs to follow the below-mentioned steps to easily check their results online:

– Log on to the official website i.e. bieap.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in or tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

– Click on the result tab “AP Inter Results 2020”

– A new window will open and candidate need to fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, date of birth and other

– Submit all the required details online and the scorecard will be available on the screen

Candidates are advised to download a copy of the mark sheet and keep a copy for record.