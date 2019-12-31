BD Result 2019: Bangladesh Education Board has declared the JSC, JDC, PEC, Ebtedayee result 2019 on the official website i.e. educationboardresults.gov.bd.

As per the updates around 3400 schools have recorded 100 percent passing percentage in 2019. While in 2018 only 3042 school achieved the 100 percent passing percentage. Along with this 14 schools have recorded the zero passing percentage in Bangladesh.

After the declaration of JSC, JDC, PEC, Ebtedayee results 2019 the Bangladesh education minister declared that 87.58 per cent passed the JSC examination.

How to check JSC, JDC/JDC results 2019 for different education boards:

1) Log on to the official website i.e. educationboardresults.gov.bd, result.dpe.gov.bd

2) Select the examination

3) Select the year of examination

4) Select the board from the dropdown (Barisal, Chittagong, Comilla, Dhaka, Dinajpur, Jessore, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Madrasah)

5) Enter the roll number in the blank space

6) Enter the registration number

7) Fill the captcha

8) Submit the details online and result will be available on the screen

Candidates should take a print out of the BD education board results 2019 and keep it for record.

For PEC results 2019 candidates need to log on to result.dpe.gov.bd and follow the steps to check their results but the candidate may face issue in reaching the webpage due to the heavy traffic on the website.

Candidates can also check their results via SMS service and for this candidate need to send a message from the mobile phone in following format i.e. JSC or JDC space first three letters of examination board’s space roll number space 2019 and send the SMS to 16222.

BD RESULTS 2019: Check Dhaka, Madrasah, Chittagong, Barisal, Comilla, Jessore, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Sylhet Education Board Results 2019