Madhya Pradesh CM counters Shiv Sena MP

Rubbishing the statement of Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut regarding the closure of ‘Laadli Behna Yojana,’ Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that the scheme is very much active in MP and would never be discontinued.

As per reports, Raut had said in a statement that the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ of Madhya Pradesh has been shut down, as it was only a political game. He made the statement in reference to a similar scheme launched in Maharashtra.

While reacting to Raut’s statement, Dr Mohan Yadav said that due to fear of defeat, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders are trying to mislead voters before the Maharashtra elections.

The MP CM posted on X that the amount of Rs 1250 per month is being continuously transferred into the accounts of 1.29 crore laadli behnas in MP.

Dr Yadav said that the state government has transferred the amount of this month on 5 October, to mark Rani Durgavati Jayanti.

Dr Yadav said that Uddhav Thackeray’s party, out of fear of defeat in Maharashtra elections, wants to mislead the sisters, who will answer to this in Maharashtra election.

The MP Chief Minister urged that the voters should not believe in such conspiracies.

“Certainly, this scheme will prove to be an unprecedented step for women empowerment in Maharashtra too,” stated Dr Yadav.

He said that no one could think of stopping this scheme, which is meant for women’s empowerment.