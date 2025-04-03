Fawad Khan’s Bollywood return: Raj Thackeray led MNS to oppose ‘Abir Gulaal’

Fawad Khan is making his big return to the silver screen after 9 years with ‘Abir Gulaal’ opposite ‘Befikre’ actress Vaani Kapoor. Recently, the makers dropped the fluttering teaser of the feel-good title, sending fans into a frenzy. However, ahead of its highly-anticipated release, the film has started to attract trouble. Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced that it will oppose the film’s release in Maharashtra. Their opposition stems from the fact that Fawad is a Pakistani artist. Speaking with Dainik Bhaskar, MNS’ Ameya Khopkar revealed that the party is going to oppose Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal.’

He said, “Hume aaj hi is film ke release ki jaankari mili, jab film ke makers ne iska elaan kiya. Lekin hum saaf taur par yeh keh rahe hain ki hum is film ko Maharashtra mein release nahi hone denge, kyunki ismein Pakistani actor ki maujoodgi hai. Hum kisi bhi haal mein aisi films ko Maharashtra mein release nahi hone denge. Hum is film se judi aur bhi jaankari juta rahe hain aur fir is par apna poora bayan saamne rakhenge. (We learned about the film today itself when the makers announced it. But we would like to make it clear that we will not let the film release in Maharashtra, since it stars a Pakistani actor. We will not let this film release under any circumstances. As of now, we are gathering more details on the film and will issue our detailed statement soon).”

Moreover, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also weighed in and opposed the slated film. He said that Indian audiences do not watch films released from Pakistan. “It is a different thing to watch one or two films for a minute, but the films of Pakistani artists do not become very popular among the Indian audience. That is why Pakistani stars have never been able to succeed in India. I would advise Pakistanis that instead of exploring the Indian market, it is better to work in their own country. If the central government has made a policy, it should be implemented. I believe that the government should decide whether Pakistani films should be allowed to come to India or not. Whether Pakistani artists should be allowed to work in India or not, should also be the government’s decision.”

The film focuses on the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal. However, soon sparks fly between unexpectedly. ‘Chalti Rahe Zindagi’ director Aarti S. Bagdi is at the helm for ‘Abir Gulaal’. Meanwhile, Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures are producing the title. Other producers include Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy. The film boasts an ensemble cast, featuring Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vohra, and others.

For those unaware, Fawad Khan has starred in several Bollywood titles including ‘Kapoor and Sons,’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’ However, after the 2016 Uri attack, the imposition of an unofficial ban on collaborations with Pakistani artists in India took place. Subsequently, following the Bombay High Court’s dismissal of a plea seeking an official ban, the ban lifted in 2023. The court issued, “Arts, music, sports, culture, dance, and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures, and nations and truly bring about peace, tranquillity, unity, and harmony in nation and between nations.”

‘Abir Gulaal’ is going to hit theatres on May 9.