MP CM’s first visit to a religious site after liquor ban

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Friday that the BJP government in the state has made a sincere effort to maintain the sanctity of religious places by implementing alcohol prohibition in 19 religiously important cities and places across despite the loss incurred in revenue.

He undertook a visit to a religious site, the Maa Pitambara Peeth in the Datia district of the state, the first after the implementation of the liquor ban on April 1.

Dr Yadav pointed out that alcohol prohibition has been announced and implemented in 19 places of the state, including Maihar, Ujjain, and Maheshwar. He informed that the government was moving ahead towards good governance for the welfare of the people.

The decision, announced by Dr Yadav and subsequently approved by the state cabinet in its meeting at Maheshwar on 24 January, was made in recognition of the religious significance of these places.

According to the decision, all liquor shops and bars have been closed down in the urban limits of Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak.