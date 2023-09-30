Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan takes over as director general of Border Roads

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan on Saturday took over as the 28th Director General Border Roads (DGBR) on September 30, 2023.

He assumed the charge following the superannuation of Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry. Prior to his appointment as the DGBR, the General Officer was holding the appointment of Commandant, College of Military Engineering, Pune.

Advertisement Lt Gen Srinivasan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in 1987. He has participated in Operation Vijay, Operation Rakshak and Operation Parakram during his illustrious service. He has rich experience in serving along the border areas, especially Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

The General Officer has held numerous key command and staff appointments during his career, having undergone the Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command and National Defence College courses.