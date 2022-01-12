385 most-wanted criminals arrested by Haryana Police in 2021

Haryana Police has arrested 385 most wanted offenders with a monetary reward totalling Rs 64.30 lakh during 2021.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, PK Agrawal said that arrest of these offenders resulted in the resolution of hundreds of cases of heinous crimes including loot, robbery, dacoity, extortion, murder, attempt to murder, and snatching. The large-scale crackdown on criminals also helped us in solving many cases as well as preventing several crimes.

“In addition to the Special Task Force (STF), formed to deal with organised crime, our field units had prepared a database on such criminals and gangsters, which helped them trace their locations. The Crime Investigation Agency sleuths had also kept a close watch on their hideouts resulting in an effective crackdown on them throughout the year,” he said.

Referring to the district-wise figures of the arrest of offenders, the DGP said that a maximum of 73 most wanted criminals were arrested from Gurugram followed by 44 in Narnaul, 43 in Faridabad, 28 in Sonipat, 25 in Palwal, 22 each in Kurukshetra and Jhajjar, 21 in Rohtak, 18 in Panipat, 16 in Kaithal, 14 in Nuh, 13 each in Panchkula and Karnal, 10 in Rewari, 5 in Yamunanagar, 4 each in Ambala, Bhiwani and Dadri, 2 in Hansi and 1 each from Hisar, Fatehabad, Jind and Sirsa districts.

“An amount of Rs 64.30 lakh has been given to the informers who provided credible information about them which led to the arrest of these big fishes. In addition to field units, the Special Task Force had also done a commendable job of making these arrests”, he added.

Issuing a stern warning to criminals, the DGP said that there is no place for crime and criminal elements in the state. Instructing the Commissioners of Police and district Superintendents of Police, the DGP told them to continue making intensive efforts against the hard-core criminals and organized gangs with an iron hand. The state police will continue to vigorously enforce law and order and prevent crime to ensure the safety and security of the people.