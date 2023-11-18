LPG cylinder blast in Mumbai, eight injured

Eight people sustained injuries after a fire broke out in Mumbai’s Bandra earlier Saturday morning, officials said.

The fire started early on Saturday morning in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood.

The CMO reports that among the burn victims, Nikhil Jogesh Das suffered 35 per cent, Rakesh Ramjanam Sharma 40 per cent, Anthony Paul Thengal 30 per cent, Kalicharan Majilal Kanojiya 25 per cent, and Shan Ali Zakir Ali Siddiqui 40 per cent.

“Samsher received super facial burns, Sangita sustained minor injuries, and one injured person Seeta refused to be hospitalised,” the CMO said.

Five persons were said to have suffered burns in the fire this morning. Authorities believed that an explosion in a cooking gas cylinder was what started the fire.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) provided details of the accident, saying, “We hurried engines and firemen to the scene as soon as we received word of the fire. They managed to contain the flames.”

According to sources, the injured were brought to the Bhabha Hospital located in Bandra for medical attention.

“The incident took place in the Bandra area of Mumbai around 6.19 am on Saturday,” a Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) spokesman stated. We think that an explosion from an LPG cylinder started the fire.”