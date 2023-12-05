Loss in assembly polls will further strengthen INDIA bloc: Akhilesh Yadav

Predicted that the results of the recent assembly elections will further strengthen the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party nation president Akhilesh Yadav said the results should be a matter of concern for the BJP.

“The public mood is for change. When tomorrow there will be elections for the Central government, why will the public not want change? In Uttar Pradesh, PDA will defeat NDA in all 80 Lok Sabha seats. The double-engine government of BJP does not have a single development work of its own to count,” he said.

Yadav, while talking to a private news channel here on Tuesday, said that the BJP government has not done anything in the interest of small and medium industries. It has waived off Rs 15 lakh crore bank loans of industrialists but has not waived off Rs 2 lakh crore bank loans of farmers. “If Samajwadi Party government is formed, all the bank loans of farmers will be waived off,” he announced.

Advertisement

The SP president said due to malicious policies of the BJP government, backward classes, Dalits and minorities are facing injustice and atrocities.”Government should tell how many youth of PDA category got jobs. In how many universities are the Vice Chancellors from this category? How many officers belong to PDA category in different departments? The BJP government is the enemy of social justice. That is why BJP is running away from the caste census,” he alleged.

Yadav said it was being claimed to take the economy of UP to one trillion dollars. “Now, why do the chief minister and other ministers not speak on this? UP is a big state and here the government could not spend 70 per cent of the general budget, so what was the need to bring a supplementary budget,” he added.