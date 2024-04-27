BJP government has betrayed every section of society: Akhilesh Yadav

: Launching his campaign from Kannauj where he is contesting in the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that the BJP government has betrayed every section of the society.

” BJP is snatching away the rights of the people and conspiring to change the Constitution. This Lok Sabha election is an election to save the Constitution, democracy and the rights of farmers and youth. BJP wants to destroy the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. No one is getting justice in this government,” SP president claimed.

Yadav, during his campaign on Saturday interacted with many people in the Rasoolabad assembly constituency of Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency.

Akhilesh Yadav also held a road-show in the Social Justice rath.

Kannauj will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

While addressing the huge crowd gathered during the road show, Akhilesh Yadav said that the guarantee the Prime Minister is giving is not a guarantee but a fake assurance.

” All his guarantees have turned out to be mere words. BJP has put the future of the youth in danger. The BJP government has increased the tenure of the army to 4 years, and it will not be surprising if the tenure of the police also becomes 3 years,” he said.

Yadav said that BJP has gone far backward. It is certain that BJP will go for power. The public is voting to save the Constitution as this is also an election to save democracy, he claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP leaders have become dictators. ” They conspire to implicate people in false cases. BJP people have broken records of corruption. Inflation has increased due to their corruption. Inflation has increased because BJP has collected thousands crores of rupees on the name of donations. People who donated to BJP, increased the prices of their products and earned profits. People got crushed due to inflation. Every class was troubled ” he alleged.