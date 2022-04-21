Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed, 5 security personnel injured

LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed, 5 security personnel injured

In a major success, security forces in Baramulla have so far on Thursday neutralised two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander,

Statesman News Service | April 21, 2022 6:22 pm

Army soldiers , Police and CRPF personnel launches a massive search operation against the hiding militants at Malwan area of North Kashmir?s Baramulla district, on Thursday 21 April 2022. Top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant commander Yousuf Kantroo killed in an ongoing gunfight in Malwan and three Soldiers and a civilian were also injured during an encounter between security forces and militants. Photo/Mohammad Amin War

In a major success, security forces in Baramulla have so far on Thursday neutralised two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Yousuf Kantroo, who was involved in recent killing of civilians, an Army soldier and his brother who was police SPO. Kantroo had also killed BDC Chairman Sardar Bhupinder Singh on 23 September 2020 in his own native place in Khag area.
Four Army personnel and a policeman were injured during the encounter, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.
Three soldiers were injured during the initial encounter that broke out in the morning at Malwah in north Kashmir’s Baramulla. The soldiers recieved minor injuries, said Vijay Kumar.
Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Malwah, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
LeT commander’s killing is “a big success for us”, said the IGP.
The Kashmir zone police reported that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists who were killed. A senior police official said three more terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Pistols, grenades recovered in Kashmir
Wanted LeT terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in encounter
Security forces discuss alarming trend of terrorists taking refuge in mosques