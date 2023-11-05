Security forces to flush out hiding terrorists from high reaches of Kashmir

Security forces will soon launch an operation to flush out Pakistani and local terrorists from the high reaches in the Kashmir valley where they are believed to be hiding to strike during the winters.

Director General of CRPF Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen and Director General of Police, J&K RR Swain last evening jointly chaired a high level meeting with officers of J&K Police, CRPF, BSF, CISF, RPF and intelligence agencies in Srinagar to chalk out the strategy to meet the challenge of terrorism during the winters.

Swain directed for launching operations in higher reaches and flushing the hiding terrorists.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on issues related to terrorism that included presence of foreign and local terrorists in higher reaches and their attempts to come down during the winters.

Continued infiltration attempts from across the border and measures taken to deter all such efforts were also discussed.

During the meeting, detailed review of all the security arrangements for the winter season was held. The field officers briefed regarding various measures and counter measures taken for the security and safety of the people.

Additional DG CRPF Kashmir Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IG BSF Frontier Kashmir Ashok Yadav, IG CRPF Kashmir Operations Sector Gyanendra Kumar Verma, IGP CRPF Srinagar (Ops) Sector, Ajay Yadav, IGP BK Virdhi, DIGs Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG SSB Kashmir, HBK Singh, DIG CRPF North Srinagar Sudhir Kumar, DIG CRPF South Srinagar KS Deswal, DIG CRPF Baramulla RS Rawat, DIG CRPF South Kashmir Alok Awasthi, DIG RPF KK Ashraf, DIG CISF Vertul Singh, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir and officers from intelligence attended the meeting.

Swain stressed for augmenting and enhancing capabilities to achieve the desired results. He directed for putting in use modern techno tools to monitor the security situation.

The DGP directed that Dial 112 helpline in the Police Control Rooms be augmented further and added that it would be first respondent to any particular situation. Stressing for remaining more vigilant against the terror support ecosystem, which was helping terrorists to carry out their nefarious designs, the DGP directed for putting in utmost efforts in monitoring the movements of suspect elements. He also stressed coordinated efforts to demolish the overground workers (OGW) network and hybrid terrorists.

Swain directed the forces to maintain pressure on anti peace elements so that terror groups don’t get any chance of revival. The DGP impressed upon the officers, to work out strategies to further consolidate peace in Jammu Kashmir.

The DGP said that we have all time low active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and cautioned that there would be attempts to create disturbance here. He directed for a joint training for personnel to tackle the law and order situations.

Besides capacity building, improving communication between forces to take synergy between forces to the next level, and sharing of intelligence for gaining better operational results were also discussed.

The officers present in the meeting gave suggestions regarding anti-terror operations and for further strengthening peace in J&K.