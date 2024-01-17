Armed miscreants attack security forces in Manipur’s Moreh town

Fresh clashes erupted at Moreh town in violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday as armed miscreants attacked IRB personnel near Ema Kondong Lairembi Devi Mandir, resulting in the death of one CDO personnel and injury to another.

Sources said around 4 am, the miscreants ambushed the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel using rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) and live rounds from the hilltop of Chikim Village.

The Manipur police confirmed the incident on its official handle, stating that armed militants orchestrated a violent attack in Moreh, Tengnoupal district, resulting in the martyrdom of one 6th Manipur Rifles personnel and injuries to three police personnel.

The Assam Rifles, located just 20 meters from the IRB post, covered the region with bullet proof vehicles and retaliated against the attackers.

Following the first ambush, the armed miscreants again targeted security forces at SBI Bank Building Dekhunai Resort around 5:10 am, where the Superintendent of Special Commando sought shelter. Rocket propelled grenades (RPG) were used from Moreh Ward No. 7 Canan Veng during this ambush, resulting in an IRB personnel getting injured.

Heavy crossfire continues at the Indo-Myanmar border town Moreh between armed miscreants and a combined team of security forces, including the Assam Rifles, Gorkha Regiment, Border Security Force (BSF), Special Commando, Moreh Commando, 5th and 6th IRB, and 8 Manipur Rifles.