Chhattisgarh: Security forces destroy Maoist camp in Gangalur

Security forces on Saturday claimed to have destroyed a camp of Maoists in Gangalur region in Bijapur following a confrontation, which lasted for an around half an hour.

The joint force comprising armed personnel from DRG, STF, Bastar Fighters, and Cobra Battalion dismantled the Maoist camp.

Anjaney Varshney, Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, said that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Gangalur police station area.

He said that security forces identified and neutralized 21 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists during demining operations along the road between Palnar and Sawanaar in the state.

