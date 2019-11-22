A surprising event unfolded in Delhi on Friday as a 39-year-old lawyer who was allegedly involved in more than 30 cases of auto lifting was arrested by police in Rohini.

The accused was identified as Rajiv Goel, a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana. The police said that he holds a law degree and is an advocate in Bahadurgarh.

“Goel was arrested on Thursday after we received information that he was staying with his live-in partner in Rohini,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma.

The DCP said that the accused was involved in over 30 cases of auto-lifting.

A court in Rohini had declared Goel as a proclaimed offender on July 10, 2019, in two cases, including that of theft and cheating, DCP said.

Accused Goel was arrested twice on impersonation charges.

“In 2012, he was arrested by the Delhi Police and he produced a fake identity card proclaiming himself as a judge in Paschim Vihar police station, but after interrogation, the truth was revealed and 15 stolen cars were recovered at his instance,” Sharma said.

As per the police, he was again arrested in 2014. “In 2014, Goel was traveling in a car which had a red beacon and national emblem fitted in it in Sikar, Rajasthan. After getting filled his car’s fuel tank, he ran away from the filling station. When the vehicle was intercepted by picket staff, he scolded them and posed himself as an additional district judge,” the DCP said.

“Goel was arrested by Rajasthan Police in the impersonation case. He had worked in a court in Sikar for over 90 days,” DCP said.