K’taka farmer escapes leopard attack

In a surprising turn of events, a farmer in H. Hosur village, Maddur taluk, Mandya district, Karnataka, miraculously evaded a leopard assault.

The event was discovered on Monday.

Locals have petitioned the forest service to apprehend the leopard, which is wreaking havoc and causing terror in the surrounding villages.

At 6.30 p.m. on Sunday, Jagadish was attacked by a leopard while he was walking towards his agricultural property.

For almost 15 minutes, he fought the leopard. “I yelled for rescue while desperately trying to save my life. People nearby came to help when they heard my screams. The leopard bolted when he saw them “he stated

The farmer was seriously injured and required 10 stitches to his skull. He is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

The leopard had been on the hunt in the area for the past three days, according to locals. It had terrorized residents in the villages of Hosalli and Kembutanagere and kidnapped two goat youngsters.

In spite of all these developments, the forest department is turning a blind eye to their plight, they alleged. Farmers are now scared to go to their agricultural fields since it has started attacking human beings, they added.

They have urged the district authorities to catch the feline posing a life threat and rehabilitate it.

(with inputs from)