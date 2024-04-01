Leopard strays into a Delhi village, injures 8

A leopard strayed into Jagatpur village in Delhi’s Wazirabad and attacked several people, while triggering panic among the residents of the area, the police said on Monday.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and so far there are no reports of any casualty in the incident.

The big cat was later rescued by the Forest Department with the help of agencies like the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), following a four-hour long operation.

Some videos of the incident showed the leopard jumping on a building’s roof and being chased by the locals, while others were running in panic.

Three of the eight victims who were attacked by the wild animal were identified as Mahender, Akash and Rampal, residents of Jagatpur village.

As per locals and the videos surfaced on the social media, a man was severely attacked, who sustained wounds with scratch marks on his back and shoulder.

All three were rushed to a hospital for necessary medical attention.

The incident was reported at around 6.14 am on Monday morning. Police were informed that a leopard had entered a house in Jagatpur. A police team was rushed to the spot. The concerned forest officials were also informed, who later reached the spot.

As per officials, the leopard after jumping from the roof of a house entered a room, where he was contained, as the room was locked from outside at around 8.20 am.

Such incidents are rare in the setting of a city like Delhi, while last year a big cat was sighted at South Delhi’s Sainik Farms area.

Delhi has several reserved forest areas and also Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.