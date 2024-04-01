Leopard strays into Delhi village, attacks 3 people

A leopard wandered into Jagatpur village in Delhi’s Wazirabad, attacking three people and inciting panic among residents, authorities said on Monday.

The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, with no casualties reported thus far.

The Forest Department, aided by agencies including the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) conducted a four-hour operation to rescue the big cat.

Videos circulating online depicted the leopard leaping across rooftops, pursued by locals, while others fled in fear.

The victims, Mahender, Akash, and Rampal, all residents of Jagatpur village, sustained injuries in the wild animal’s attack. One individual suffered severe wounds, including scratch marks on the back and shoulder.

All three victims received immediate medical attention upon arrival at the hospital.

The incident, occurring at around 6.14 am on Monday, saw the leopard entering a house in Jagatpur. Local police and forest officials swiftly responded to the scene, ultimately containing the animal by 8.20 am.

Such occurrences are rare in the urban landscape of Delhi, with the last notable incident involving a big cat sighting in South Delhi’s Sainik Farms last year. The national capital boasts several reserved forest areas, including the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary