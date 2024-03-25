‘Koi khele rail mein, koi khele jail mein’: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s Holi song jibe at Kejriwal

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday celebrated Holi with his supporters at his residence in Delhi. During the celebrations, Tiwari took an apparent dig at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with a “Bura na mano Holi hai” song.

“Koi khele rail mein, koi khele jail mein (some plays in railway, some in jail),” BJP MP Manoj Tiwari sung amid loud cheers.

Tiwari has come down heavily on the AAP chief ever since the latter’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

#WATCH | Delhi | “Koi khele rail mein, koi khele jail mein,” sings BJP MP Manoj Tiwari as he sings folk songs during #Holi celebrations at his residence. pic.twitter.com/OYkGBtXDPG — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

Earlier last week, the BJP MP had slammed Kejriwal after his party announced that he will not resign and run the government from inside the prison.

“Those who are repeatedly saying they will run the government from jail, remember – we have seen gangs being run from jail and not the government,” BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said.

Tiwari accused Kejriwal of looting Delhi and claimed people of the national capital distributed sweets after his arrest.

He has given his life to bring Delhi to the brink of misery. The people of Delhi are very angry with him and that’s why sweets were distributed after his arrest. His government has done no work in Delhi and they have only looted and filled their pockets. Kejriwal has looted Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on last Thursday night in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The AAP national convenor has been sent to ED custody till March 28 after the probe agency accused him of being the kingpin behind the alleged scam.