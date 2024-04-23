Kejriwal sugar level reached 320, given insulin in jail: AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was administered insulin inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail after his blood sugar levels shot up to 320, his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday.

“Finally, the BJP and its jail administration came to their senses and gave Insulin to CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail. CM Kejriwal’s sugar level had reached 320,” the AAP wrote on ‘X’.

The party said that this could be possible due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman and the struggle of the people of Delhi.

“This has been possible only due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman and the struggle of the people of Delhi. We have succeeded in delivering insulin to our Chief Minister,” the AAP said.

According to Tihar jail officials, Kejriwal was administered a “low dose” of insulin after a team of doctors from AIIMS noticed a spike in his blood sugar levels.

“Yesterday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was administered low-dose insulin at Tihar Jail. His sugar levels were 217 yesterday. The AIIMS team had said he can be administered low-dose insulin when the level crosses 200,” a news agency quoted a Tihar Jail official as saying.

This comes a day after a Delhi court ordered AIIMS Delhi to constitute a medical board to determine if the jailed CM actually needs insulin. The court also asked the doctors to look into the home-cooked food Kejriwal is consuming and see if it is as per the diet chart prescribed by his doctors.

Following court’s order, Delhi minister Atishi said the court order proves that the Delhi CM didn’t receive the right medical treatment in jail.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had claimed that Kejriwal’s sugar levels had been high since his arrest and complained about not having any diabetes specialist in Tihar jail.

“Arvind Kejriwal is in Tihar jail for about 22 days. He has been saying for many days that his sugar level is increasing and there is no diabetes specialist in the jail. He has been demanding insulin. Today, the court’s decision made it clear that there is no diabetes specialist in Tihar jail,” he said on ‘X’.