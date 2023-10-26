Khattar claims to have transformed Haryana administration

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said with “radical reforms” during the nine years of his rule a transformative change has been brought in the state’s administrative systems.

Presenting a report card on the completion of his government’s nine years in office at a Press conference, the CM said no department remained untouched by e-governance reforms, making the government more approachable and efficient.

He said Haryana, over the past nine years, has focused on economic growth, industrial development, and the overall well-being of its residents. The state’s exports have surged from Rs 68,032 crore in 2014 to an impressive Rs 2,45,453 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23.

Highlighting nine top achievements of his government, Khattar said his government’s flagship Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID scheme has helped in effectively providing the benefit of 397 schemes and services to 45 lakh families from the comfort of their homes.

He said clean drinking water has been provided through pipelines to every rural household (31.41 lakh households), and 24-hour electricity is being supplied to 5791 villages (86 percent of the total villages).

The CM said Haryana’s government has undergone a significant transformation in its approach to governance and saved Rs 11,82.23 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The innovative Antyodaya Saral Portal has brought 675 schemes and services from 54 departments online, connecting the government directly with its citizens. This not only instilled confidence but also led to the removal of 36.75 lakh fake beneficiaries from 141 schemes, he said.

Khattar said Haryana became the first state in the country to procure 14 crops at a Minimum Support Price (MSP), ensuring the welfare of its farming community. He said the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign has led to an inspiring improvement in the state’s sex ratio (number of females per 1,000 males) has improved from 871 in 2014 to 932 at present.

The CM said Haryana has the highest social security pension in the country, and property rights have been granted to over 25 lakh families in rural areas. The he CM said the government has distributed 5.50 lakh tablets to students in government schools, paving the way for an educational revolution.

Khattar said the state government had started “Mission Merit” and based on transparency, 1.10 lakh youths have got government jobs and there are plans to provide 60,000 more jobs. On the agriculture front, Khattar said his government raised the compensation amount for crop loss because of natural calamity from Rs 6,000 per acre in 2013 to Rs 15,000 per acre. He said in the last nine years, his government disbursed a compensation of Rs 11,000 crore to farmers while the previous government paid Rs 1,158 crore in 10 years. On the health segment, Khattar said the number of medical colleges in the state rose to 15 under his government as against six in 2014, adding that eight more medical colleges will come up in the state.