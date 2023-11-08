Politicizing NCR pollution unethical: Khattar

Calling for a solution to the problem of crop-residue burning, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that politicizing the issue of increasing pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) is not going to benefit anyone as polluted air is not restricted by borders.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Hot Air Balloon Safari in Pinjore today, the CM said the issue of pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas in the NCR is not a political issue, but still, some leaders are doing politics on it.

“Looking for an amicable solution to this problem is the need of the hour. If Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann needs the help of the Haryana government in pollution control and stubble management, then we are ready to provide the required cooperation,” said Khattar.

Responding to a question regarding pollution issues due to stubble burning incidents, the CM said there has been a significant reduction in the incidents of stubble burning in Haryana, whereas the incidents of stubble burning are higher in Punjab. “We all need to work together to solve this problem,” he said.

The CM said the Haryana government has taken practical steps for stubble management. “The government is providing machines to farmers for stubble management and is also giving subsidies,” he added.

Khattar said that there is a need to increase commercial use of stubble. The possibilities of using stubble in ethanol, energy plants, bricks etc. will have to be increased, he added.

The CM also appealed to the farmers not to burn stubble and use it commercially as on one hand this will help in decreasing the pollution levels, and on the other it will also increase the income of farmers.

Khattar said due to pollution the situation has become such that at some places offices and schools have to be closed. Therefore, it is our responsibility to keep the environment and air pure, he added.

The CM said that people in his state as well as in Delhi were suffering with Punjab reporting several cases of crop-residue burning.

The air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) worsened on Wednesday morning, with smoke from post-harvest paddy straw burning in neighbouring states accounting for one-third of the air pollution in the national capital.