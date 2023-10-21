Khattar regrets Nuh violence, says it should never have occurred

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said thanks to the collective efforts of everyone, the situation in the violence-hit district of Nuh returned to normal.

On his first visit to Nuh on Saturday, the first since the 31 July when communal clashes took place in the area, the CM expressed his disapproval of the communal incidents and said such an eventuality should never have occurred.

“Nevertheless, under such circumstances it is the responsibility of the district administration and the government to restore law and order promptly. Thanks to the collective efforts of everyone, the situation has returned to normal,” he added.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh over a religious procession.

Khattar said a meeting had been held with the peace committee which was attended by members of all communities. They all pledged to work together to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

The CM said the government had called for applications on the E-Kshatipurti portal for those who suffered losses in this violence. “Compensation is still pending for some individuals, and a decision on this matter will be made soon. Investigations are also underway to determine the insurance claims for certain damaged vehicles,” he said.

Khattar visited Badkali Chowk in the Nuh district to meet the victims of the violence and inspected an oil mill at Badkali Chowk that was set on fire by miscreants.

He also visited the residence of Shakti Singh (35), a resident of Bhadas village, who lost his life in the Nuh violence and offered his condolences to the family.

The chief minister issued directions to the officers concerned while fixing the accountability and responsibility of the district administration to ensure the future education of Shakti Singh’s children.

Singh, 35, lost his life in the Nuh violence on July 31. The Chief Minister met his wife and family members today, assuring them of the government’s support during this difficult time.

The CM also paid tribute to the martyrs in the police force at the Nuh Police Lines on Police Commemoration Day. He honoured the sacrifice of the security personnel who lost their lives while serving their duty.

During this, Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya read out the names of 189 soldiers who were martyred while performing their duties in different parts of the country during the last year.

Addressing the programme, Khattar expressed gratitude towards the police personnel and their families, acknowledging the challenges and risks they face daily. He said sacrifices, dedication, and bravery of our police force should serve as an inspiration for future generations. Policing is a demanding and perilous duty, and the state takes pride in the Haryana Police Force.