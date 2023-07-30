Kerala Police in dock over murder of 5-yr old girl from Bihar

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday came down heavily on the Kerala Police for failing to save the life of five-year-old girl, who was abducted and murdered by a migrant labourer in Aluva.

Referring to the Kerala Police’s apology made through Facebook for its failure to save the life of the young girl, Muraleedharan said it is not the Kerala Police’s job to apologize for the death of the girl through Facebook.

“That is not for what the police force was created for. If there was even a little bit of shame, the police would not say that they caught the accused after the girl was killed,” he said

Speaking to media persons in Thiruvananthapuram, Muraleedharan said this is a situation where all Malayalis should bow their heads in shame.

The girl was abducted, raped and murderd by a migrant labourer. The Chief Minister calls the migrant workers as guest workers, he said.

However, the Chief Minister does not even know from which state these guests are coming from, he added.

“If children go out, they will either be tore apart by ghouls or killed by stray dogs, that is the situation in Kerala now,” Muraleedharan said.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan alleged that there was a “criminal negligence” from the part of the police in tracing the girl even though she was in Aluva itself.

“The girl was within the limits of the Aluva police station. The police could not go around and conduct an investigation to trace the girl. The police are abused excessively. This is not an isolated incident. The police failed miserably,” Satheesan said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan said that the incident in which a five-year-old girl was killed in Aluva is extremely unfortunate. The Governor said he is feeling very sad and ashamed over the incident.

The Governor said in New Delhi that he would seek a report from the state government over the brutal sexual assault and murder of the girl.

Arif Mohammed Khan said that the government may not be able to prevent everything but the duty of the government is to take strong action against such culprits.

He said that such strong actions by the government will have a deterrent effect, it become an example so that nobody will repeat such offenses in future.

Chandni, daughter of Neethikumari and Manjay Kumar Tiwari, natives of Gopalganj in Bihar, was abducted, raped and killed by a migrant labourer in Kerala’s ALuva in Ernakulam district.

She went missing on Friday and she was found murdered near the garbage dump in Aluva market, wrapped in a gunny bag and covered with stones, on Saturday afternoon.