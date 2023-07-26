Kerala: Industrial parks can have a bar in their premises

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to give permission to industrial parks to have a bar in their premises, similar to the one that was given to IT parks last year.

The state Cabinet, which met here on Wednesday, has taken a decision to this effect. The Cabinet has also decided to increase bar license fees from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh.

License fees to serve liquor in clubs for seamen and marine officers will be enhanced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Speaking to media persons here, Excise Minister MB Rajesh said that rules are still being framed for opening pubs in IT parks.

The rules will be formulated for industrial parks in consultation with the Industries Department. Restaurants in tourist destinations will be allowed to serve liquor during the tourism season, he said

Rajesh further said that the restaurants and resorts with three-star classification and above will be given permission to tap toddy from coconut trees and palm trees on their premises.

The government has also decided to encourage domestic production of IMFL and beer. A brand called Kerala Toddy will be introduced and all toddy shops will be given a new colour code.