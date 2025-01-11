Kerala BJP leader PC George booked for hate speech

Kerala BJP leader P C George has been booked for alleged hate speech. Erattupetta police registered a case against George days after he made some comments against a minority community.

George reportedly made a remark about the minority community during a TV debate earlier this week. The police have filed the case against George on Friday based on a complaint filed by the Muslim Youth League Erattupetta Municipal Committee.

“The case was registered after the statements of the complainants were recorded. It is under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further proceedings would be initiated soon,” a police officer said

PC George has clarified that his intention was to oppose extremism, not target a community. Kerala stands united against extremism, he said.

Hitting back at Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) coalition, the BJP alleged that the FIR against PC George is political vendetta by the LDF government.

Criticizing the Pinarayi Vijayan government for registering the case against George , BJP state chief K Surendran said the party would face the case legally and politically.

He also alleged that the government registered the case against the senior leader under the pressure of communal forces.