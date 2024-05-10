Kejriwal’s bail can lead to big win for ‘democratic forces’ in LS polls: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the Supreme Court order granting interim bail to Delhi chief minister Aravind Kejriwal as a big win for democracy and a blow to the BJP.

He said bail to Kejriwal could lead to a resounding win for ‘democratic forces’ in the Lok Sabha elections. The verdict will profoundly impact the nation’s democratic history and the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to social media, Pinarayi Vijayan shared his views, saying, “The Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a heavy blow to the BJP’s cunning move to subvert democracy and hang on to the government through abuse of power.”

He further wrote, “This verdict will have a decisive impact on the country’s democratic history and the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections. No totalitarian power can go on forever suppressing dissenting voices. By undermining the opposition chief minister and suppressing his voice at the election stage itself, the BJP government tried to undermine the very basic principles of democracy.”

“As the elections progress, BJP’s position is deteriorating. The confusion of realizing it is coming out in recent days. This judgment is also an indication that the central government’s missteps will not survive judicial scrutiny. The verdict also shows opposition to turning agencies like the ED into political arms,” he added