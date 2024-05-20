AAP sees BJP conspiracy in graffiti to attack Delhi CM

In a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blamed the saffron party for the graffiti at metro stations threatening Arvind Kejriwal. The party called it a latest conspiracy from the saffron party to target the Delhi chief minister.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi wondered how anyone could escape a metro station scribbling threats against a chief minister without being caught on CCTV cameras and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) surveillance.

She pointed out that the graffiti threatening to kill Arvind Kejriwal has been found inside prominent metro stations like Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar and one metro trains. “Frustrated over their imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is trying to find ways to attack Kejriwal. The graffiti reflects the nervousness,” she said.

Advertisement

Citing a claim made by a social media account holder that he received threat mails from the person behind the graffiti, Atishi asked where is the Delhi Police that had become super active on Maliwal’s allegations.

“We believe there was a pressure on Swati Maliwal with the ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) case to become the face of a conspiracy. But the plot failed with the videos of the CM’s residence exposing Maliwal’s lie,” Atishi said.

Sharpening her attack on the saffron party, the senior AAP leader claimed ever since the Delhi CM came out of jail on bail, the BJP has been conspiring to attack him. “This is because the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot face the AAP in an electoral battle as they are scared of Kejriwal,” she added.

She recounted how after sending Kejriwal was deprived of his daily dose of medicine in the prison, including insulin, during his incarceration. Kejriwal has been a diabetic for 30 years and has been taking 52 units of insulin (every day). His party had to approach the court to ensure that he gets him insulin.

Reacting to the development, another AAP leader, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, alleged that the PM and his party are swayed by so much hatred that they are plotting to take the life of Kejriwal. “We want to tell administration and the Election Commission that if Arvind Kejriwal gets a scratch, BJP-PM Modi will be responsible for it,” the AAP leader warned.

Releasing photos of the alleged threats scrawled at the Patel Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations, he accused the saffron party of a sinister conspiracy. Citing the language employed by the person behind the graffiti, he said it is similar to that used by the BJP.

He also noted the past instances where Kejriwal was denied insulin inside jail for 23 days. He received the medicine only after the Court’s intervention.

The AAP alerted the administration and the EC on the matter declaring that in case of any harm to Kejriwal, the BJP and PM Modi would be held responsible.