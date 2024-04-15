Kejriwal will hold review meeting with ministers from next week: Sandeep Pathak

Putting an end to the speculation of resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s National General Secretary (Organization) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Monday made it clear that the city government will continue to run from jail as from next week onwards.

Dr. Pathak said the Delhi Chief Minister will call two ministers each in jail every week and review the progress of work in their departments.

Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

After meeting Kejriwal in jail along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today, Dr. Pathak told media persons that the Delhi Chief Minister will see if the work in various departments is going on and issue work related guidelines to the ministers.

Dr. Pathak said whatever legal process there is regarding meeting with ministers, the work will be done only as per that.

“Even in jail, Delhi’s son Arvind Kejriwal is not worried about himself but is worried about the public. When we asked about his condition, he said, don’t worry about me, I am ready for struggle,” Dr. Pathak said.

Dr. Pathak along with the Punjab Chief Minister had a 30-minutes long meeting with the AAP national convenor in jail.

Dr. Pathak said the Delhi Chief Minister was just worried about the public and wanted to ensure that all the benefits and developments that he has done should still be available to the public.

“Kejriwal directed the MLAs and ministers to double up their efforts in serving the public now that he is in jail. The public should not suffer, no matter how many atrocities we have to face,” the senior AAP leader said.

Conveying the Delhi Chief Minister’s plan of action for reviewing the functioning of various departments in the coming days, Dr. Pathak said, “From next week onwards, the CM will call two ministers to jail every week, there he will review their departments, and give them guidelines and directions. Simultaneously, he asked me to convey this message to all the MLAs to go door to door in their areas and meet the public to understand their concerns. The MLAs should try and solve any issues that the people are facing.”

Kejriwal said the MLAs will have to cover up his absence by working twice as hard as before, he said.

“He (Kejriwal) said one more thing. The scheme of giving Rs 1000 to women every month, which was a major announcement in the budget, has been passed. Arvind Kejriwal said nobody needs to worry about it. He will implement the scheme as soon as he comes out of jail,” Dr. Pathak stated.

The Rajya Sabha member stated how the Chief Minister just had one question on his mind throughout the meeting.

He said, “Throughout the meeting, Arvind Kejriwal was not worried, there was only one question that was bothering him. That the development he has done in all these years, including free electricity and water supply, top-notch schools, hospitals, and Mohalla clinics, does not go in vain. These facilities should not be stopped in any case. That was his only concern throughout the meeting.”