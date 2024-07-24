Union Budget is disappointing: AAP’s Sandeep Pathak

Aam Aadmi Party’s National General Secretary (Organization) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Wednesday said that the Union Budget has been very disappointing, which has neither paid attention to employment nor does it provide anything for the youth and farmers.

The AAP leader hit out at the Centre, alleging that it has not given the due importance to the national capital and also to Punjab in the budget.

Pathak, further informing on the issues raised in the INDIA bloc meeting that was held in Delhi on Tuesday, said that the matter regarding the meeting of NITI Aayog and the health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were also discussed.

Advertisement

“In the INDIA bloc meeting, the concern was also expressed about the health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail, is continuously deteriorating. His sugar level is decreasing again and again. His sugar level is falling below 50. This way, the sugar level falling at night is a big danger to the life of any person,” he claimed.

“On this, the LG wrote a letter and said that you (Arvind Kejriwal) are not eating this, you are not eating that. It is a question of a person’s life, and you are making such a cheap joke about it. All the opposition leaders who joined the India Alliance have expressed concern over this and said that Arvind Kejriwal’s life should not be played with,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Slamming the budget, Pathak said that it has no target, and added, “If you have been running the government for 10 years, then you should have a roadmap. You should know which sector to promote. Today the unemployment rate has increased from 7.2 to 9 per cent. Your corporate profits have increased but employment has not increased.”

The AAP leader, further talking of farmers, claimed that the fertilizer subsidy has been reduced by 36 percent, and alleged that the BJP government hates the farmers.

“You are thinking about corporates, but you have not thought about farmers and youth even once. You have no concern with the education and health sector,” the AAP leader alleged, while hitting out at the center.

Pathak claimed that the Delhi government spends 25 per cent of its budget on education, while the central government gives less than 2 per cent of its budget to the education sector.

“Delhi government gives 15 per cent of its budget to the health sector, while the central government gives less than 1 per cent of its budget to health,” he claimed.

He further hit out at the center’s health scheme Ayushman Bharat, claiming that it has become a slogan like other central schemes.

The AAP alleged that the states which are allies of the central government have been given top position in the budget, and questioned as to why did the government think of those states only after the alliance was formed, and why the government did not do anything about those states earlier.

“You have withheld the money meant for Delhi and Punjab. You are not the Prime Minister of any one party or any one state, you are the Prime Minister of the entire country. This time the Central Government has presented a budget to save the chair of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has made this budget to save his government, this budget has nothing to do with the people of the country,” Pathak said.