‘Kejriwal was, is and will remain Delhi CM’: Party MLAs ask his wife to convey to jailed AAP chief

Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that over two dozen AAP MLAs met Delhi Chief MInister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and asked her to convey their message to the AAP chief that “he was, he is and will remain the Delhi CM.”

According to Bharadwaj, the AAP MLAs told Ms Kejriwal that everything will be done on the lines of what BJP had done back in the day, when the AAP chief for the first time became the

CM and he was pressured to resign over the Lokpal issue.

The legislators told Ms Kejriwal that the BJP will try to mount immense pressure with different examples and theories so that the Delhi CM resigns from his position. An entire campaign will be run for this purpose by the saffron party, he claimed.

Advertisement

The AAP leader further said when the CM had resigned over the Lokpal, the same BJP mocked him saying that he had run away, similarly a trap will be laid to mount pressure

on him to resign this time.

Conveying Kejriwal’ message for the party, Ms Kejriwal told the MLAs that the AAP chief has expressed confidence and is proud of the fact that despite him being sent to jail,

and during his absence the party MLAs, councillors together organised such a mega rally where scores of people gathered to show their support.

Kejriwal, through his wife, has also sent across the message to his party MLAs that now everyone was able to understand that till he remained in jail, difficulties will only increase for

the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

Over speculations about the post of the Delhi CM, Bharadwaj claimed that the BJP thought that AAP would give up and hand over the CM seat to them, however, this would not happen, and things would continue to go on like this.

The AAP leader further said that since Kejriwal’s arrest there have been protests, and several developments taking place, while the legislators were also busy preparing for the mega rally,

due to which they were not able to meet Ms Kejriwal.