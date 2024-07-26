PM hails MyGov as vibrant forum for good governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the MyGov platform as a vibrant forum for participative good governance as it completed its 10 years on Friday.

Mr Modi applauded all those who enriched this MyGov through their valuable insights and inputs.

He posted on X: “Today, we mark #10YearsOfMyGov. I compliment all those who have enriched this platform and shared their valuable insights as well as inputs. Over the last decade, MyGov has emerged as a vibrant forum for participative and good governance.”

Advertisement