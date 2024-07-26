Veteran BJP leader Prabhat Jha passes away; PM Modi and Shah offer condolences

Veteran BJP leader and former MP Prabhat Jha passed away at the age of 67 years at a hospital in Gurugram on Friday.

Jha, who was the party’s former Madhya Pradesh president, was unwell for a long time and two weeks ago was airlifted to the national capital from Bhopal as his health suddenly started deteriorating.

Prabhat Jha was born on June 4, 1957 at Hariharpur in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. He served as Madhya Pradesh BJP president from May 8, 2010 to December 15, 2012. He was nominated as a member of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in April 2008.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on the passing of Jha and conveyed his condolences. He said Jha had played an active role in strengthening the organisation.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior BJP leader and former MP Prabhat Jha ji. I have seen his working style very closely and how he played an active role in strengthening the organisation.”

Modi highlighted the contributions of the departed leader to public service, the field of journalism, and writing. “Along with his work of public service, he also made invaluable contributions in the fields of journalism and writing. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!” he added.

Jha served as the Madhya Pradesh BJP president and the party’s national vice-president. Hailing from Sitamarhi in Bihar, he established himself in Madhya Pradesh’s politics.

The BJP veteran was made the state unit president in 2010. It was the period when the BJP was struggling to strengthen its position in the state. During his two years, Jha restructured the BJP’s cadre in the state.

He was a two-time Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also paid condolences to Jha.

In a post on X, Shah said, “The demise of senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha ji is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. Prabhat Jha ji, who selflessly dedicated his all to the nation and the organisation, played a significant role in strengthening the organisation in Madhya Pradesh.”

“As a Rajya Sabha MP, he always promoted works in public interest. In this hour of grief, the entire BJP is with his family. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” he added.

Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda expressed his grief over Jha’s death. In a post on X, he said, “The news of the demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former state president of Madhya Pradesh Prabhat Jha ji is extremely sad. His entire life was dedicated to public service and the organisation. His departure is an irreparable loss for the BJP family.”

He further wrote, “I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength and grant a place to the departed soul in his feet. Om Shanti!”

MP CM Mohan Yadav also paid tribute to the senior BJP leader and said in a post on X “Received very sad news of the demise of former State President of Bharatiya Janata Party Madhya Pradesh, senior leader, respected Shri Prabhat Jha ji”.

“Baba Mahakal, please give a place to the departed soul in his holy feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this terrible lightning strike,” he added.