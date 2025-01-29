Kejriwal, Modi make hollow promises; only Cong honors its words: Rahul

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal make hollow promises during polls and that only Congress honors what it says.

Speaking at an election rally in Outer North Delhi’s Bawana, Gandhi remarked, “No-one gets employment in the Kejriwal and Modi governments as they only announce to recruit the youth in their manifestos.”

“Through demonetization and wrongly implementing GST, the Centre has destroyed PSUs and similarly, it has privatized government owned hospitals, schools and universities,” he added.

Asking Kejriwal about his stand on caste census and to remove an artificial barrier of 50 per cent on reservation, the LOP claimed, “Kejriwal will not raise the issue of dalits, backwards, minorities and tribal population as like Modi, he is also a friend of RSS which is against the backwards and dalits.”

Gandhi said he has committed in Parliament on behalf of Congress to conduct a national caste census and will conduct a caste survey in Delhi once the grand old party returns to power.

Highlighting the water pollution in Yamuna River, the former Congress chief said that Kejriwal had promised to clean the river and take a dip in it. But the words have not been honored yet. “He drinks clean water and lives in sheesh mahal, while the residents of Delhi are forced to drink the polluted water of Yamuna,” he added.

Remembering the Sheila Dikshit led Congress rule in the city, he said that during this, the development in the capital reached new heights, but the same was destroyed by the AAP government as one could find broken roads, overflowing sewers among other civic issues.

Taking a dig at the ‘common man’ image of Arvind Kejriwal, Gandhi said, “He promised to provide a transparent government and used to roam in a small car with a muffler. But as we look at him now, he along with his party members indulged in one of the biggest excise scams and even a child knows that Kejriwal is corrupt”.

Criticizing the BJP, he stated that there is a fight of ideology between the saffron party and Congress. The BJP and RSS are involved in spreading hate in the name of religion and caste, while Congress believes in the Constitution and remains committed to uphold its values”.

Gandhi mentioned that unlike the BJP and AAP, Congress does not make hollow promises as it has fulfilled its poll promises in Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. The same will be repeated in Delhi and the party’s five guarantees will be implemented, he added.

“The country is of love and brotherhood and no person should fear from anyone. In BJP’s ‘nafrat ka bazar’, the Congress will open its mohabbat ki dukan”, Rahul Gandhi mentioned.