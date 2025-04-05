Modi asks Dissanayake to fulfil aspirations of Tamils; India, Lanka ink 7 pacts

Underlining that Sri Lanka has a special place in India’s ”Neighbourhood First” policy and ”Mahasagar” vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the government of the island nation to meet the aspirations of Tamils, work in the direction of full implementation of the constitution, and fulfil its commitment to hold Provincial Council elections.

Addressing a press conference after wide-ranging talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo, he said the two leaders discussed in detail the issues relating to the livelihood of fishermen.

”President Dissanayake shared with me his views on the matter. We stressed the need for the immediate release of fishermen along with their boats,” he added.

The two countries signed seven key MoUs, including one on enhancing defence cooperation, after the two talks between the two leaders. PM Modi and President Dissanayake also launched five projects in sectors like railways and power, which were being undertaken in the island nation with India’s assistance.

The Indian leader also announced a comprehensive capacity-building programme in India covering 700 Sri Lankans annually.

At a media briefing later, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India has concluded the debt restructuring process with Sri Lanka by exchanging bilateral amendatory agreements on debt restructuring, demonstrating its continued commitment to assist the neighbouring country in its economic recovery.

”We have been pursuing an investment-led strategy with Sri Lanka together with a grant assistance-oriented approach to ensure that Sri Lanka is firmly on the path to sustainable and long-term economic recovery,” he added.

The Indian leader told the Lankan President that the security interests of India and the island nation are aligned. He said he was grateful to Sri Lanka for keeping India’s security interests in mind and welcomed the defence pact between the two nations.

Mr Modi said India has adopted the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and places great importance on the priorities of its partner nations.

“’In the past six months alone, we have converted loans worth over $100 million into grants. Our debt restructuring agreement will provide immediate help and relief to the people of Sri Lanka, and we have also decided to lower the interest rates. This reflects that even today, India stands strong with Sri Lanka,” he said.

On his visit to Sri Lanka, PM Modi said, “It’s my 4th visit to Sri Lanka; my last visit happened in 2019 during a sensitive time. At that time, I had this belief that Sri Lanka would rise and rise stronger. I appreciate the patience and courage of the people of Sri Lanka.

“Today, I am happy to see Sri Lanka on a path of progress again. It makes me feel proud that we have stood with Sri Lanka like true neighbour. Be it the terrorist attack of 2019, the Covid pandemic or the recent financial crisis, we have always stood up with the people of Sri Lanka.”

He noted that the security interests of India and Sri Lanka are aligned. He said the security of the two nations is “interdependent and interconnected.”

In his remarks, the Sri Lankan President reaffirmed his government’s commitment to India’s security and regional stability, saying Sri Lanka will not permit its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India.

He also sought PM Modi’s support on a key maritime issue.

“I requested Prime Minister Modi’s intervention in convening early bilateral technical discussions on Sri Lanka’s claim to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf for the Establishment of the Outer limits of the Continental Shelf beyond Exclusive Economic Zone,” he said.

Acknowledging India’s role in Sri Lanka’s digital transformation, he stated, “I thank the Government of India for the financial grant of Indian Rupees 300 crores to implement Sri Lanka’s unique Digital Identity Project.”