Kejriwal has taken auto drivers on another bogus ride: Congress’ dig at AAP

The Delhi Congress has dubbed the AAP’s promises to auto drivers in the city as another stunt to gain votes in the upcoming assembly polls.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said Kejriwal, who makes dozens of promises to people on election eve but fulfils none after forming the government, has come up with another false promise.

“Kejriwal had used the auto drivers for his publicity campaigns in the past three Delhi Assembly elections with false promises. What happened to the Rs 2 crore Welfare Board created by the Congress government for the auto-rickshaw drivers,” he asked.

He pointed out that Delhi’s auto drivers, who once formed a strong voter base for the AAP, vowed not to support the party in the MCD elections, since then, they have boycotted voting for AAP. “Kejriwal ignored his promise to increase auto fares on a year-on-year basis based on inflation, increasing the number of auto permits to one lakh and building at least 300 autos stands across the national capital.”

Like the promises in the past, he is once again making hollow promises to the auto drivers like Rs 10 lakh insurance, Rs 5 lakh accident insurance, Rs 2,500 uniform allowance to each auto driver twice a year, Rs 1 lakh for the marriage of their daughters, and free coaching for their children.

The Delhi Congress chief said despite the LG’s direction, the sacked bus marshals have not been reemployed, Rs 1,000 per month promised to a woman in each family remains on paper, Kejriwal has not taken a dip in the Yamuna (referring to his promise to clean the river), and clean air and water are some of his other unfulfilled promises.