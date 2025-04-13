Fake medicines being supplied in Delhi hospitals, alleges Delhi Cong chief Yadav

Attacking the BJP led government in the national capital, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Sunday alleged that fake medicines were being supplied to the government run hospitals.

“Like the previous Kejriwal Government, the BJP Government has failed to detect the source of spurious medicines in Delhi’s government hospitals and registered medical shops,” he alleged.

The seizure of fake medicines worth Rs 2.5 lakh from Bhagirath Palace by the Drug Control Department is a matter of grievous concern which reinforces the belief that the roots of fake medicines in the city are very strong, for which the previous AAP and incumbent BJP government should be held accountable, Yadav alleged.

The Congress leader claimed that the fake medicine rackets are being run by organised gangs in Delhi, including drug experts, pharmacists, traders etc, as these medicines are being manufactured in illegal factories in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand, where BJP is in power.

Yadav also said that the people of Delhi are facing all -round problems, adding that the health system of the city has already collapsed, and due to heavy corruption in hospitals, there is a huge shortage of medicines, equipment, doctors, nurses, staff, operation theatres in addition to the supply of fake medicines.

The former MLA from Badli demanded that a thorough probe be held against the officers and employees who are in collusion with the fake medicine syndicates to hand out strictest punishment to those who play with the lives of the people to make huge illegal profits.