Kejriwal eating sweets to create grounds for medical bail, ED tells court

The Directorate of Enforcement claimed before a court that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is eating foods high in sugar like mangoes and sweets on a regular basis despite being a type 2 diabetic, in a bid to create grounds for medical bail.

The probe agency’s claim was made before the special judge for the Central agency’s cases as the chief minister had moved the court requesting permission to consult his doctor through video conferencing citing fluctuating sugar levels.

The special judge directed the Tihar Jail administration to file a report on the matter, which includes a diet chart followed for Kejriwal.

Talking to a news agency, Kejriwal’s counsel denied the claim, saying whatever he is eating is according to the diet prescribed by doctors. Since the matter is sub-judice, they did not want to say anything more.

The Delhi court on Thursday was hearing the plea of Kejriwal asking for monitoring of his sugar levels and to allow him to consult his doctor. In the application, it is reportedly said that his sugar levels have been fluctuating and for that reason, he needs to consult his doctor thrice a week via video conferencing.

AAP leaders had earlier claimed that the sugar levels of Kejriwal, who is a diabetic, have been fluctuating since his arrest. During the initial days of his custodial remand with the ED, in the agency’s lock-up, his sugar level had once dropped to too low, which could have been dangerous for his health.

Meanwhile, some BJP leaders also alleged that it could be a conspiracy to build grounds for medical bail.