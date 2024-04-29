People against BJP’s politics of sending Oppn leaders to jail: Dilip Pandey

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dilip Pandey on Monday claimed that people are against the BJP’s “politics” of sending Opposition leaders to jail, adding that people of the entire country have understood the conspiracies of the saffron party.

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a liquor policy case.

“The people of Delhi and the entire country are standing united against the high-handedness and dictatorship of the BJP. The people of the country have stood against the BJP’s politics of sending Opposition leaders to jail,” he said while leading the AAP’s ‘Jail ka Jawab, Vote se’ campaign along with Councillor Bobby Kinnar at the Delhi Gate, in protest against Kejriwal’s arrest.

Under Pandey’s leadership, people from the transgender community gathered at the Delhi Gate wearing AAP caps and T-shirts written with ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ and appealed to the public to respond to the “dictatorship and high-handedness of the BJP with their votes”, in the Lok Sabha polls.

Voting in seven Parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled to be held on 25th May.

Attacking the BJP, he said, “The people of the entire country have understood the conspiracies of the BJP. The result is that the BJP has become so frightened due to the fear of its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections that it has started acting impulsively.”

Referring to the Mayoral elections in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Pandey said, “According to the Constitution, once in five years in Delhi, sons and daughters of Dalit community get a chance to become mayor in MCD. But the BJP stopped the son of the Dalit community from becoming the Mayor.”