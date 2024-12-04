Kejriwal condemns attack on Badal, lauds Punjab Police for saving his life

Former Delhi chief minister and convenor of the AAP Arvind Kejriwal strongly condemned the attack on former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal.

Addressing the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Kejriwal said what could have turned into a major tragedy was averted due to the vigil and swift action of the Punjab Police. “A big disaster was prevented today because of the excellent work of the Punjab Police. I commend their alertness, which has set an example for the entire country on how to maintain law and order,” he added.

The AAP leader warned of a larger conspiracy behind the attack to defame Punjab and its people and alleged that powerful forces are working to tarnish the state’s reputation.

The AAP’s national convener also called on the BJP-led Central government to wake up and work on improving Delhi’s law and order situation and prevent rising crimes.

“Today, an incident occurred in Punjab, where a major disaster was averted. Someone attempted to allegedly shoot at former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal. But due to the alertness and excellent work of the Punjab Police, a major tragedy was avoided. Sukhbir Badal is safe. I strongly condemn this incident in the harshest terms. However, one thing is clear: a huge conspiracy is being hatched to defame Punjab and the people of Punjab. And behind this, there are very powerful forces involved that want to tarnish Punjab and its people.”

While commending the Punjab Police for their proactive measures, Kejriwal criticised the BJP for selectively raising questions about law and order in Punjab while ignoring the alarming crime situation in Delhi. “This morning, after the incident in Punjab, the BJP and its leaders, along with sections of the media, started criticising Punjab’s law and order situation. But in Delhi, where murders, shootouts, and gang violence are rampant, the BJP remains silent,” he remarked.

He accused the BJP of turning a blind eye to Delhi’s escalating crime rates, and said, “In Delhi, people are being openly murdered, and the BJP says crime is not an issue. Women in Delhi are being raped, they are unsafe, and the BJP says law and order is not an issue. In Delhi, traders are openly receiving threats of extortion, and the BJP says crime is not an issue.”